Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.