PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,470 shares of company stock worth $136,891. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

