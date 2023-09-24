Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

