Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 1.0 %
SFE stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
