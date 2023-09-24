REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on REV Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.98.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of REV Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

