Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,473,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

