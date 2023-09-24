Morgan Stanley Trims Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price to $27.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

