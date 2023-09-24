StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

