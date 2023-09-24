Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Barings BDC Stock Performance
BBDC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barings BDC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
