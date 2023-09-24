Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Barings BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.