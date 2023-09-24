Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.