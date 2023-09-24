Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 504,505 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

