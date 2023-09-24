Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.79. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,271,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

