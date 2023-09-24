TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTI. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 143.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

