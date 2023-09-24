Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

PSX stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

