Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE DK opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.05%.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 20.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 880.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

