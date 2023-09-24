Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

RVNC stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,930. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

