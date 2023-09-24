Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

