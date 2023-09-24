Truist Financial Boosts REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $50.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REX American Resources

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.