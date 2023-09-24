McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $340.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.63.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.