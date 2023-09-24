Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $334.03 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,259,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,153,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

