TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,200.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,875.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,921.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

