Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endava

Endava Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.