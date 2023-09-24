Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $101.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.35.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

