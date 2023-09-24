IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 1,123.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 303,781 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

