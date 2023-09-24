First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

FSFG stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

