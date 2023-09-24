Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

