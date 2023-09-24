Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

GPP stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $355.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

