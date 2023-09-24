Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

GLPI opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.04%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

