StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

