StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
