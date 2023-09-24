American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 3M reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

