AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $45.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $131.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $27.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $26.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $36.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $35.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $50.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $54.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $147.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $164.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $160.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $184.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,803.12.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,570.27 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,504.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,511.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 146.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

