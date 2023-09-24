Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

