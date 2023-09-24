First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,607.50.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.7 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,370.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,389.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,188.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

