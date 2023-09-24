Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

