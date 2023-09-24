The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.48. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

