Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

