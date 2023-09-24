Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) PT Raised to $91.00 at BTIG Research

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tidewater from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,486 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

