Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNN

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

SNN opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 881,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,891,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.