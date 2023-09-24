Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.53.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.