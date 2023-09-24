Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.