Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 534.33%. Analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

