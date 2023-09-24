WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $813.33.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.