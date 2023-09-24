United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.12. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

