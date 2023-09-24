Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.