Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

