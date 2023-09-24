Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.