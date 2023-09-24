ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

CLIR opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.