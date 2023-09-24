AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $188,900. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $299,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,657,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 109,824 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

