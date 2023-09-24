Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $429.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.72. Atrion has a 52-week low of $429.25 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s payout ratio is 57.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Atrion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

