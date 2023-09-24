Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,130. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

