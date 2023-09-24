Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,810.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

